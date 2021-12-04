Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after buying an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after buying an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after buying an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after buying an additional 570,615 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

