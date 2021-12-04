KRM22 (LON:KRM) Trading Down 3.1%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.21 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.21 ($0.53). Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 40,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.91.

Get KRM22 alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Keith Todd acquired 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £773.76 ($1,010.92).

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.