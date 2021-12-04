Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

NYSE KR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.43. 12,398,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

