Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $43.43. 12,398,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,840,747. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

