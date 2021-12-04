Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KR. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.18.

NYSE KR opened at $43.43 on Friday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

