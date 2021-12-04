Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 191,586 shares.The stock last traded at $68.02 and had previously closed at $69.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

