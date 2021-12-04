KuCoin Token Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and $91.25 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for approximately $22.39 or 0.00046796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00239795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007709 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.