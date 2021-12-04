Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Up 39.9% in November

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.09 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $221,157 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

