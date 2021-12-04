Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $715.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Moreover, strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications is a tailwind. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $687.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $661.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $711.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $597.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

