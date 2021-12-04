Lance A. Soliday Sells 352 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.88. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

