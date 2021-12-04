Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Short Interest Update

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 786,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.11. 149,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.13. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Landec will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 240,587 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landec by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 556,091 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

