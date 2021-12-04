Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $175.50

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$175.50 and traded as low as C$152.22. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$153.51, with a volume of 820 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAS.A. Desjardins cut Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$171.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

