Ledyard National Bank Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.07% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $82.16 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $125.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

