Ledyard National Bank Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,849 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

Shares of GE opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

