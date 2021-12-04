Ledyard National Bank Has $409,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Centene by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $71.05 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

