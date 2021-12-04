LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €150.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($183.64) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.15 ($163.80).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €122.45 ($139.15) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €127.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €127.29. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

