LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €144.15 ($163.80).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LEG stock traded up €1.05 ($1.19) on Friday, reaching €122.45 ($139.15). 166,364 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €127.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €127.29. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a one year high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

