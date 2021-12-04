Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.27. 79,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 49,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17.

