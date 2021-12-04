Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00.

LEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.39.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $112.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.