Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.45 ($10.74).

LEO has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.77) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of LEO stock traded down €0.25 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €10.32 ($11.73). 91,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm has a market cap of $337.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €6.08 ($6.90) and a fifty-two week high of €18.50 ($21.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.09.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.