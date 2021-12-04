LGCY Network (LGCY) Market Capitalization Hits $100.28 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a market cap of $100.28 million and approximately $258,746.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00042482 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00239029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars.

