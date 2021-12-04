Liberty Oilfield Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,492 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 311 call options.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,094,700 shares of company stock worth $117,112,469. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

