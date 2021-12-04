Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 658 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average of $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

