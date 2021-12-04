Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 270 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 728.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

