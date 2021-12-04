Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $73,131,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $137.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

