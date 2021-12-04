Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Buys 18,365 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $125,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PSTX stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 7.51. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $441.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.46.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
