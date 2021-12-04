Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Buys 18,365 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $125,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSTX stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 7.51. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $441.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

