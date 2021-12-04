Light Street Capital Managemen Sells 119,000 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,238,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPGY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 143.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter worth $471,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

