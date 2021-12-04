Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Limoneira has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $87,617.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,200.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Limoneira by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

