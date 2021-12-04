Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in November

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 220,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $56.89. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. Linamar has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $72.96.

Get Linamar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIMAF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.