Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $320.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

