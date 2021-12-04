LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $18,993.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001014 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00033860 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

