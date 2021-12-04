Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Lithium Americas worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 111.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 78.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $148,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

