Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas stock traded down C$3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$40.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,391. The firm has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of -63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$53.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.92.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.