LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.83.

Get LivaNova alerts:

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $80.07 on Friday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $54.04 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $305,436. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,501,000 after purchasing an additional 265,238 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in LivaNova by 4.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LivaNova by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 147.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 832,305 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.