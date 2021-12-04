Loop Capital Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $585.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $555.00 to $585.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.12.

Shares of COST opened at $528.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.09 and its 200 day moving average is $445.58. The company has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

