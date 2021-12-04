Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 9758929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after buying an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,354,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 686,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

