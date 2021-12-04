Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 235 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $18,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $119,572.50.

Shares of MGPI opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGPI. Truist Securities upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 226,421 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 65.9% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after buying an additional 175,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,059,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after buying an additional 85,318 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

