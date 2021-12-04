Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52,409 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $643.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

