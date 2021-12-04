Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $662.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.06.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.