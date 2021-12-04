Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 15,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $78,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $32,880.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $22,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.15 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

