Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 107.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $435.72 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.28.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

