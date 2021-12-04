Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $429.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.24.

LULU traded down $14.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.72. 1,278,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

