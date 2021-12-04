LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

