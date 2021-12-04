LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 327.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.