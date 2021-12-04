MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

MAG Silver stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.77 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. FMR LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

