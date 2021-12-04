Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Magnite stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. Magnite has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,487. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Magnite by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Magnite by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

