ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.55

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ManTech International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

