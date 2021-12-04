Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $635.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $605.93 and its 200 day moving average is $593.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

