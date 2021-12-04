Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) versus F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Financial Review

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) and F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marker Therapeutics and F-star Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 F-star Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Marker Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 560.07%. F-star Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 499.33%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than F-star Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and F-star Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 178.53 -$28.71 million ($0.62) -1.63 F-star Therapeutics $11.26 million 9.07 -$25.62 million N/A N/A

F-star Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Marker Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and F-star Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics N/A -70.98% -53.38% F-star Therapeutics N/A -67.22% -50.28%

Risk and Volatility

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of F-star Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of F-star Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

F-star Therapeutics beats Marker Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways. The company was founded on October 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

