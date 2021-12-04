Maro Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Maro has a market cap of $58.67 million and approximately $32.14 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00041455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00237471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,395,909 coins and its circulating supply is 499,370,753 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.